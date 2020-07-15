7150 Heritage Oak Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful upgraded townhouse for Rent! Just like new Model home!! 2018 built, i smart home, new community, very close to hwy 400, great Forsyth schools, end unit, very specious yard. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. Upstairs loft can be used as a play room or office. Great living area with full natural light, Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Amenities include a swimming pool, cabana, Sun Deck etc. very near to Fowler park and post rd library.Refrigerator and washer dryer included in the rent!!