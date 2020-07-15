All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

7150 Heritage Oak Court

7150 Heritage Oak Ct · (404) 226-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7150 Heritage Oak Ct, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful upgraded townhouse for Rent! Just like new Model home!! 2018 built, i smart home, new community, very close to hwy 400, great Forsyth schools, end unit, very specious yard. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. Upstairs loft can be used as a play room or office. Great living area with full natural light, Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Amenities include a swimming pool, cabana, Sun Deck etc. very near to Fowler park and post rd library.Refrigerator and washer dryer included in the rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Heritage Oak Court have any available units?
7150 Heritage Oak Court has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7150 Heritage Oak Court have?
Some of 7150 Heritage Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Heritage Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Heritage Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Heritage Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Heritage Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 7150 Heritage Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 7150 Heritage Oak Court offers parking.
Does 7150 Heritage Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7150 Heritage Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Heritage Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 7150 Heritage Oak Court has a pool.
Does 7150 Heritage Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 7150 Heritage Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Heritage Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7150 Heritage Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7150 Heritage Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7150 Heritage Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
