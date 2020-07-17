All apartments in Forsyth County
7015 Rocking Horse Lane

7015 Rocking Horse Ln · (877) 744-3455
Location

7015 Rocking Horse Ln, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3655 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available August 1, 2020 move in. Spacious 5BR/3BA/2Car Garage in Post Reserve. Open Floor plan. Hardwoods on most of main level. Granite kitchen w/stained cabinets, stainless appliances, island breakfast bar open to Huge fireside living Room. Separate dining room & home office space. Upstairs Spacious master suite w/separate sitting area. Mstr Bath has sep vanities, tiled shower, sep soaking tub & spacious walk-in closet. 3 Add'l spacious Bedrooms also have huge closets & Add'l Full Bath. Enjoy the afternoon outdoors on your private back patio w/fenced backyard. Can't you just smell the barbecue... Minutes to GA400, Vickery Village, Fowler Park & other retail, restaurants, parks & recreation areas. Sought after Denmark HS district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Rocking Horse Lane have any available units?
7015 Rocking Horse Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7015 Rocking Horse Lane have?
Some of 7015 Rocking Horse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Rocking Horse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Rocking Horse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Rocking Horse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7015 Rocking Horse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 7015 Rocking Horse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7015 Rocking Horse Lane offers parking.
Does 7015 Rocking Horse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Rocking Horse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Rocking Horse Lane have a pool?
No, 7015 Rocking Horse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Rocking Horse Lane have accessible units?
No, 7015 Rocking Horse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Rocking Horse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 Rocking Horse Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 Rocking Horse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 Rocking Horse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
