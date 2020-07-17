7015 Rocking Horse Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available August 1, 2020 move in. Spacious 5BR/3BA/2Car Garage in Post Reserve. Open Floor plan. Hardwoods on most of main level. Granite kitchen w/stained cabinets, stainless appliances, island breakfast bar open to Huge fireside living Room. Separate dining room & home office space. Upstairs Spacious master suite w/separate sitting area. Mstr Bath has sep vanities, tiled shower, sep soaking tub & spacious walk-in closet. 3 Add'l spacious Bedrooms also have huge closets & Add'l Full Bath. Enjoy the afternoon outdoors on your private back patio w/fenced backyard. Can't you just smell the barbecue... Minutes to GA400, Vickery Village, Fowler Park & other retail, restaurants, parks & recreation areas. Sought after Denmark HS district.