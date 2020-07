Amenities

Practically new construction in Ashford Manor. This home has beautiful hardwoods, fresh paint, a designer kitchen with upgraded SS appliances, granite countertops, and pantry. The family room has built-in shelving and a cozy fireplace. Sunroom and deck overlook landscaped and wooded backyard. Owner's suite with sitting room, decorative feature wall, and upgraded owner's bath. Community is minutes to 400, shopping, dining & Fowler Park plus wonderful amenities.