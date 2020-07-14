5829 Clarion Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This Office Suite is one of a kind and the only one like it in Vickery. You will not find anything else like it on the market. Formerly the Hedgewood office, this suite is located in the heart of the village. Two private balconies overlook the bustling Vickery green space, restaurants, and boutique shops. Inside you will find an upscale, distinguished suite with three separate spaces that can be used as you like. Currently set up with 2 offices and a waiting room. Upgrades include brick walls, wood accent walls, high end custom wood flooring, built in shelving from floor to ceiling, heavy molding throughout, ship-lapped ceilings, arched doorways, a bathroom complete with shower and bath with floor to ceiling subway tile and hexagon floor tiles. Tons of natural light allowing for a creative and dynamic workspace. Triple Net Lease.