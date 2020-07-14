All apartments in Forsyth County
5829 Clarion Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

5829 Clarion Street

5829 Clarion Street · (770) 363-4595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5829 Clarion Street, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Office Suite is one of a kind and the only one like it in Vickery. You will not find anything else like it on the market. Formerly the Hedgewood office, this suite is located in the heart of the village. Two private balconies overlook the bustling Vickery green space, restaurants, and boutique shops. Inside you will find an upscale, distinguished suite with three separate spaces that can be used as you like. Currently set up with 2 offices and a waiting room. Upgrades include brick walls, wood accent walls, high end custom wood flooring, built in shelving from floor to ceiling, heavy molding throughout, ship-lapped ceilings, arched doorways, a bathroom complete with shower and bath with floor to ceiling subway tile and hexagon floor tiles. Tons of natural light allowing for a creative and dynamic workspace. Triple Net Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Clarion Street have any available units?
5829 Clarion Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5829 Clarion Street have?
Some of 5829 Clarion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Clarion Street currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Clarion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Clarion Street pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Clarion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5829 Clarion Street offer parking?
No, 5829 Clarion Street does not offer parking.
Does 5829 Clarion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Clarion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Clarion Street have a pool?
No, 5829 Clarion Street does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Clarion Street have accessible units?
No, 5829 Clarion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Clarion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Clarion Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 Clarion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5829 Clarion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
