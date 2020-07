Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in sought after swim/tennis community. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Private fenced yard with nice sized patio. Large master bedroom has walk in closet and view of forest behind the home. Easy access to 400, dining, shopping at the Collection. Tenants currently in home. 24 hour notice required for all showings, No exceptions. Pets negotiable.