Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5760 Vista Brook Drive

5760 Vista Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5760 Vista Brook Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous Townhouse with High-End finishes in popular Hillside Trace subdivision in Suwanee, a Swim Tennis Community, Fantastic Johns Creek/Lambert School district! Three Bedroom, two and half baths. Chefs Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Counter Tops. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor, two story Foyer, decorative Crown Molding throughout. Oversized luxurious master suite with large his and her walk-in closets, Marble Counter, Jetted Tub, and separate Shower. Tile surround in both showers and tub. Closets galore provide tons of storage.Washer&Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5760 Vista Brook Drive have any available units?
5760 Vista Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 5760 Vista Brook Drive have?
Some of 5760 Vista Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5760 Vista Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5760 Vista Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5760 Vista Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5760 Vista Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5760 Vista Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5760 Vista Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 5760 Vista Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5760 Vista Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5760 Vista Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5760 Vista Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 5760 Vista Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5760 Vista Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5760 Vista Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5760 Vista Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5760 Vista Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5760 Vista Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
