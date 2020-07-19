5760 Vista Brook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous Townhouse with High-End finishes in popular Hillside Trace subdivision in Suwanee, a Swim Tennis Community, Fantastic Johns Creek/Lambert School district! Three Bedroom, two and half baths. Chefs Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Counter Tops. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor, two story Foyer, decorative Crown Molding throughout. Oversized luxurious master suite with large his and her walk-in closets, Marble Counter, Jetted Tub, and separate Shower. Tile surround in both showers and tub. Closets galore provide tons of storage.Washer&Dryer