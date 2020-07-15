All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

5450 Bridle Drive

5450 Bridle Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5450 Bridle Drive, Forsyth County, GA 30028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5450 Bridle Drive Cumming GA · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home with Natural Charm
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,302 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement i

(RLNE5803884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 Bridle Drive have any available units?
5450 Bridle Drive has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5450 Bridle Drive have?
Some of 5450 Bridle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 Bridle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5450 Bridle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 Bridle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5450 Bridle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 5450 Bridle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5450 Bridle Drive offers parking.
Does 5450 Bridle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 Bridle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 Bridle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5450 Bridle Drive has a pool.
Does 5450 Bridle Drive have accessible units?
No, 5450 Bridle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 Bridle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5450 Bridle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5450 Bridle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5450 Bridle Drive has units with air conditioning.
