Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Fabulous new construction home in Westerleigh Commons! This sun-filled home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms including a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. The custom kitchen is open to the family room and fireplace. The second floor loft is the perfect spot for another cozy space! 3 car garage, formal living, formal dining, kitchen island and back patio. Top rated schools! Welcome home!