4625 Wollaston Rd
4625 Wollaston Rd

4625 Wollaston Road · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Wollaston Road, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously maintained home in a sought after Forsyth county school district. The home features very open floor plan with two story family room, gleaming hardwood floors, a small office/computer room on main floor, bed and full bath on main floor. two car garage, large secondary bedrooms, large master suite, walk in closet, large master bath with separate shower and garden tub, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, tiled bathrooms, flat backyard, excellent amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Wollaston Rd have any available units?
4625 Wollaston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4625 Wollaston Rd have?
Some of 4625 Wollaston Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Wollaston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Wollaston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Wollaston Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Wollaston Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4625 Wollaston Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Wollaston Rd offers parking.
Does 4625 Wollaston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Wollaston Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Wollaston Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4625 Wollaston Rd has a pool.
Does 4625 Wollaston Rd have accessible units?
No, 4625 Wollaston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Wollaston Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Wollaston Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Wollaston Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Wollaston Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
