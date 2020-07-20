4625 Wollaston Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Meticulously maintained home in a sought after Forsyth county school district. The home features very open floor plan with two story family room, gleaming hardwood floors, a small office/computer room on main floor, bed and full bath on main floor. two car garage, large secondary bedrooms, large master suite, walk in closet, large master bath with separate shower and garden tub, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, tiled bathrooms, flat backyard, excellent amenities.