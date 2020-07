Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Walking into this home is a wonderful surprise due to the large common-spaces throughout. With a large 2-story great room at the entrance, to the open concept kitchen/family room area, plus the large loft-area on the 2nd floor; it's a perfectly designed home. Excellent condition, with all the modern amenities... the pictures tell the story. Castleberry Heights includes excellent facilities: pool, tennis, playgrounds.