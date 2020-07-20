All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 4230 Granby Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
4230 Granby Circle
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:50 AM

4230 Granby Circle

4230 Granby Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4230 Granby Circle, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
A cozy home situated in the most sought after James Creek subdivision. Master on Main, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter top. Two story Foyer, Sitting room and large familty room. Fenced backyard perfect for your fir babies to play and run. Top school districts, easy access to Highways and interstate 400. minutes to shopping and dinning areas. The community features a large swimming pool, club house for parties, outdoor tennis court, rare found indoor tennis courts and children playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Granby Circle have any available units?
4230 Granby Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 4230 Granby Circle have?
Some of 4230 Granby Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 Granby Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Granby Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Granby Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4230 Granby Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 4230 Granby Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4230 Granby Circle offers parking.
Does 4230 Granby Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 Granby Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Granby Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4230 Granby Circle has a pool.
Does 4230 Granby Circle have accessible units?
No, 4230 Granby Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Granby Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 Granby Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 Granby Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 Granby Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University