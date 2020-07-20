4230 Granby Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

A cozy home situated in the most sought after James Creek subdivision. Master on Main, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter top. Two story Foyer, Sitting room and large familty room. Fenced backyard perfect for your fir babies to play and run. Top school districts, easy access to Highways and interstate 400. minutes to shopping and dinning areas. The community features a large swimming pool, club house for parties, outdoor tennis court, rare found indoor tennis courts and children playground.