3841 Verde Glen Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome for rent in Cumming, Easy access to GA400, Northside Forsyth Hospital. Main level offers great living room with fireplace, One bonus room on main can be use as a Bedroom/Office. Open Kitchen w/ eating area . Beautiful large fenced backyard. Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings. Master Bath boasts shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Two addt’l Bedrooms in upper level with 2nd full Bath and laundry. HOA dues include landscaping and termite. End unit!! Move in ready!!