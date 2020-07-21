All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

3841 Verde Glen Lane

3841 Verde Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3841 Verde Glen Lane, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome for rent in Cumming, Easy access to GA400, Northside Forsyth Hospital. Main level offers great living room with fireplace, One bonus room on main can be use as a Bedroom/Office. Open Kitchen w/ eating area . Beautiful large fenced backyard. Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings. Master Bath boasts shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Two addt’l Bedrooms in upper level with 2nd full Bath and laundry. HOA dues include landscaping and termite. End unit!! Move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Verde Glen Lane have any available units?
3841 Verde Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 3841 Verde Glen Lane have?
Some of 3841 Verde Glen Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 Verde Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Verde Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Verde Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Verde Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 3841 Verde Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Verde Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 3841 Verde Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 Verde Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Verde Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 3841 Verde Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Verde Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 3841 Verde Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Verde Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 Verde Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3841 Verde Glen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3841 Verde Glen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
