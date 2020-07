Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*Spacious single-family two-story in sought after Lambert School District! *On a Cul-De-Sac Street *Large level fenced in backyard *Finished Basement with walkout to backyard* 2 Car Garage *Freshly painted throughout * Stainless Steel Appliances * Central Air * Fireplace in family room * Includes Washer & Dryer * Pets are permitted with owners approval - Deposit of $350 is non refundable *$2,200 for 12 month lease, but you have the option for 24 months @ $2,100!