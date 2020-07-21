All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
3815 tamiami trail
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

3815 tamiami trail

3815 Tamiami Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Tamiami Trail, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

pool
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Basement Studio Room on Lake Lanier incl.Utilt. - Property Id: 139325

We are offering a qualified, employed tenant an opportunity to live in a quiet, relaxing, safe, and clean property on the lake. We would allow access to our dock to swim , fish, or just to enjoy a great sunset...Bsmt. room is FURNISHED and we are willing to rent Mth. to Mth....400 deposit also required...( No Oven or Laundry in property room ) READY NOW...MARK 770-856-7148
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139325p
Property Id 139325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5041442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 tamiami trail have any available units?
3815 tamiami trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 3815 tamiami trail have?
Some of 3815 tamiami trail's amenities include pool, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 tamiami trail currently offering any rent specials?
3815 tamiami trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 tamiami trail pet-friendly?
No, 3815 tamiami trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 3815 tamiami trail offer parking?
No, 3815 tamiami trail does not offer parking.
Does 3815 tamiami trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 tamiami trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 tamiami trail have a pool?
Yes, 3815 tamiami trail has a pool.
Does 3815 tamiami trail have accessible units?
No, 3815 tamiami trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 tamiami trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 tamiami trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 tamiami trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 tamiami trail does not have units with air conditioning.
