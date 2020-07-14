1950 Buford Dam Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances. Master on main w/ quality upgraded bath. Two suites upstairs each w/ private baths & loft living area w/ built-ins. Hardwood floors & all the best in this home & a great neighborhood. Near 400 & shops/restaurants. Covered front porch. Double garage in LL w/ workshop/storage & half bath. Min 12 month lease. Verifiable income & credit report required.