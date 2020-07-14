All apartments in Forsyth County
1950 Buford Dam Road

1950 Buford Dam Road · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA 30041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances. Master on main w/ quality upgraded bath. Two suites upstairs each w/ private baths & loft living area w/ built-ins. Hardwood floors & all the best in this home & a great neighborhood. Near 400 & shops/restaurants. Covered front porch. Double garage in LL w/ workshop/storage & half bath. Min 12 month lease. Verifiable income & credit report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Buford Dam Road have any available units?
1950 Buford Dam Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1950 Buford Dam Road have?
Some of 1950 Buford Dam Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Buford Dam Road currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Buford Dam Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Buford Dam Road pet-friendly?
No, 1950 Buford Dam Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1950 Buford Dam Road offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Buford Dam Road offers parking.
Does 1950 Buford Dam Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 Buford Dam Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Buford Dam Road have a pool?
No, 1950 Buford Dam Road does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Buford Dam Road have accessible units?
No, 1950 Buford Dam Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Buford Dam Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 Buford Dam Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1950 Buford Dam Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1950 Buford Dam Road does not have units with air conditioning.
