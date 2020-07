1645 Townview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AGENTS COME SHOW THIS BEAUTY MINUTES FROM THE LAKE. HOME FEATURES MASTER ON MAIN ALONG WITH ALL HARDWOODS. MASTER BATH FEATURES DOUBLE VANITY W/SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BLACK APPLIANCES AND A FABULOUS BREAKFAST BAR. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS UP WITH WITH LOFT AREA. PRIVATE BACK PATIO. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ONLY 1/4 MILE FROM HABERSHAM MARINA AND VERY CLOSE TO LAKE LANIER AND LAKE ACTIVITIES. FABULOUS SHOPPING AT MARKETPLACE BLVD & 5 MIN FROM NORTHSIDE HOSP. ONLY NON SMOKERS NEED TO APPLY. PETS CONSIDERED ACCORDING TO SIZE AND TRAINING.