All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 1430 Pathfinder Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
1430 Pathfinder Lane
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1430 Pathfinder Lane

1430 Pathfinder Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1430 Pathfinder Lane, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Top rated Lambert school district! spacious 5bedroom/4bathrooms 2-story house with basement, one bedroom on main, 4 other bedrooms upstairs, plus additional big loft for recreation or office, Kitchen With tile floor, Granite Counters,Stained Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, A refrigerator is provided. Hardwood floor on main level. open floor plan with separate living room and dining room, open kitchen w/ breakfast area. Large master room with master bathroom, walk-in closets. Popular Swim/Tennis Community with Playground area. No pet allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Pathfinder Lane have any available units?
1430 Pathfinder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 1430 Pathfinder Lane have?
Some of 1430 Pathfinder Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Pathfinder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Pathfinder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Pathfinder Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Pathfinder Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1430 Pathfinder Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1430 Pathfinder Lane offers parking.
Does 1430 Pathfinder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Pathfinder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Pathfinder Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1430 Pathfinder Lane has a pool.
Does 1430 Pathfinder Lane have accessible units?
No, 1430 Pathfinder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Pathfinder Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Pathfinder Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Pathfinder Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Pathfinder Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct
Cumming, GA 30041
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University