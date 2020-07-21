1430 Pathfinder Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Top rated Lambert school district! spacious 5bedroom/4bathrooms 2-story house with basement, one bedroom on main, 4 other bedrooms upstairs, plus additional big loft for recreation or office, Kitchen With tile floor, Granite Counters,Stained Cabinets, Tile Backsplash, A refrigerator is provided. Hardwood floor on main level. open floor plan with separate living room and dining room, open kitchen w/ breakfast area. Large master room with master bathroom, walk-in closets. Popular Swim/Tennis Community with Playground area. No pet allowed.