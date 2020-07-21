1030 Pebble Creek Trail

Amenities
Award Winning Lambert High School District, Swim/Tennis Community!! Brick Front with Great Private Backyard, Intensive Renovation Done!! New Hardwood Floor on Entire Main Floor, New Interior/Exterior Paint, New Granite Kitchen Countertop, New SS Appliances, New Carpet on Upstairs, Vent-Out Kitchen Hood, Huge Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area, Office on Main, Large Bedroom Upstairs with Spacious
Closets, Lebeled Private Backyard, One of the Largest Floor Plan in Riverbrooke Community, Ready to Move-In!!