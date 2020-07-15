All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

1012 Whittington Way

1012 Whittington Way · (678) 898-2662
Location

1012 Whittington Way, Forsyth County, GA 30004

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1785 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful 3-story town home. Huge family room and dinning room on main level with deck, hardwood floor throughout. Ample room to entertain guests or just spread out. Two en suite bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Open & light filled floor plan. Kitchen w/ ample cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Deck and backyard with patio. Master bed with cathedral ceiling and double sink, car garage w/ large storage area. Great location by pool & visitor parking. Rent includes all steel appliances. Close to Avalon, restaurants, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Whittington Way have any available units?
1012 Whittington Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 Whittington Way have?
Some of 1012 Whittington Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Whittington Way currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Whittington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Whittington Way pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Whittington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 1012 Whittington Way offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Whittington Way offers parking.
Does 1012 Whittington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Whittington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Whittington Way have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Whittington Way has a pool.
Does 1012 Whittington Way have accessible units?
No, 1012 Whittington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Whittington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Whittington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Whittington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Whittington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
