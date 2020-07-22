220 Gilbert Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come explore this solid brick 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on large level lot with a fully fenced in yard. This home features a large great room, separate living room, separate breakfast area as well as an enclosed two car garage. Great location conveniently located off Banks road near Hwy 54 and Hwy. 85, very close to your favorite restaurants and shopping centers.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,395



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.