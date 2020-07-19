125 Den Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

125 Den Creek Trl:Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level 1.68 acres with privacy fenced in back yard and inground pool. Spacious front porch with 2 ceiling fans. Large detached workshop with ample storage space and screened in back porch. -



(RLNE4494863)