Fairburn, GA
8280 Mayfern Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 2:48 AM

8280 Mayfern Dr

8280 Mayfern Drive · No Longer Available
Fairburn
Location

8280 Mayfern Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath colonial. You'll love having 2,200 square feet of space to add your personal touch. Home features open floor plan and is bright and airy with the many windows. Hardwood floors throughout the lower level, the family room displays a cozy fireplace with custom mantel. The kitchen provides ample cabinet space, tile backsplash and a double stainless steel sink. You'll love relaxing on the deck and enjoying nature surrounded by a wooded lot. This home is managed exclusively by Marketplace Homes. Call to tour yourself through this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8280 Mayfern Dr have any available units?
8280 Mayfern Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 8280 Mayfern Dr have?
Some of 8280 Mayfern Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8280 Mayfern Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8280 Mayfern Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8280 Mayfern Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8280 Mayfern Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8280 Mayfern Dr offer parking?
No, 8280 Mayfern Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8280 Mayfern Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8280 Mayfern Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8280 Mayfern Dr have a pool?
No, 8280 Mayfern Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8280 Mayfern Dr have accessible units?
No, 8280 Mayfern Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8280 Mayfern Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8280 Mayfern Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8280 Mayfern Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8280 Mayfern Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
