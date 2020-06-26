8280 Mayfern Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath colonial. You'll love having 2,200 square feet of space to add your personal touch. Home features open floor plan and is bright and airy with the many windows. Hardwood floors throughout the lower level, the family room displays a cozy fireplace with custom mantel. The kitchen provides ample cabinet space, tile backsplash and a double stainless steel sink. You'll love relaxing on the deck and enjoying nature surrounded by a wooded lot. This home is managed exclusively by Marketplace Homes. Call to tour yourself through this home today.