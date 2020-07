Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Fairburn Ga location! Beautiful Ranch in quiet location! Master bedroom has a newly renovated On-suite and the home has beautiful hardwood floors and kitchen with fireplace in the family room. Huge Family room with large picture window completes this amazing unit. Minutes to Restaurants, Minutes to I-85 and Hwy 29! Has a large yard, plenty of parking and a large storage shed in the back yard. Don't miss this rare gem!