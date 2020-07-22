74 Camden Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely ranch style home in Fairburn, GA. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is sure to catch your eye. The highly sought after open concept comes to life in this home. Hardwood flooring, with carpet in the bedrooms make this beautiful home comfortable, as well as aesthetic. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Located in a very quiet area in Fairburn. The home includes a washer/dryer hookups. Close to the expressway for easy commuting and minutes away from the airport, Contact the office today for more information.