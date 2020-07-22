All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 74 Camden Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
74 Camden Way
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:57 AM

74 Camden Way

74 Camden Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

74 Camden Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely ranch style home in Fairburn, GA. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is sure to catch your eye. The highly sought after open concept comes to life in this home. Hardwood flooring, with carpet in the bedrooms make this beautiful home comfortable, as well as aesthetic. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Located in a very quiet area in Fairburn. The home includes a washer/dryer hookups. Close to the expressway for easy commuting and minutes away from the airport, Contact the office today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Camden Way have any available units?
74 Camden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 74 Camden Way have?
Some of 74 Camden Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Camden Way currently offering any rent specials?
74 Camden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Camden Way pet-friendly?
No, 74 Camden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 74 Camden Way offer parking?
Yes, 74 Camden Way offers parking.
Does 74 Camden Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Camden Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Camden Way have a pool?
No, 74 Camden Way does not have a pool.
Does 74 Camden Way have accessible units?
No, 74 Camden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Camden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Camden Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Camden Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 74 Camden Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFairburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fairburn Apartments with GymsFairburn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairburn Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College