4028 Meadow Glen Way

A gem of a ranch home located in Fairburn. This home is ready for immediate move-in. Large, open entry foyer with great lighting fixtures opens into the great room. Nice neutral color scheme throughout the home. Split bedroom plan. Master features trey ceiling. The master bath has a garden tub and walk in closet.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.