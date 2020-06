Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms tastefully decorated, with neutral custom colors throughout this home. Inside laundry, located on the second level. Master bedroom located on the main level, has a single car garage. This home is located in a highly desired area of The City of Fairburn.