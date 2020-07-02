All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 3020 Raven Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
3020 Raven Trce
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3020 Raven Trce

3020 Raven Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3020 Raven Trail, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Three bedrooms single-family home available now!

Features:

- 3 bed / 2.5 bath
- Individual garage
- Washer and dryer hookups

Nearby schools include Campbell Elementary School, Landmark Christian School and Foundation Christian Academy.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

(RLNE5662544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Raven Trce have any available units?
3020 Raven Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 3020 Raven Trce currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Raven Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Raven Trce pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Raven Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 3020 Raven Trce offer parking?
Yes, 3020 Raven Trce offers parking.
Does 3020 Raven Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Raven Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Raven Trce have a pool?
No, 3020 Raven Trce does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Raven Trce have accessible units?
No, 3020 Raven Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Raven Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Raven Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 Raven Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 Raven Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College