Fairburn, GA
220 Splitwood Ln
220 Splitwood Ln

220 Splitwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

220 Splitwood Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this adorable, rare, Ranch styled home! This home features new paint, and updated fixtures and is move in ready! Community is conveniently located near shopping and dining.

Features:

- 3 bed / 2 bath
- 2 car garage
- Hardwood and tile floors

Property Address: 220 Splitwood Lane, Fairburn, Georgia 30213

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Splitwood Ln have any available units?
220 Splitwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 220 Splitwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
220 Splitwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Splitwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 220 Splitwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 220 Splitwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 220 Splitwood Ln offers parking.
Does 220 Splitwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Splitwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Splitwood Ln have a pool?
No, 220 Splitwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 220 Splitwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 220 Splitwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Splitwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Splitwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Splitwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Splitwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

