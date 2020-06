Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3BR/2BA Ranch Available For Rent in September! Built in 2004, This Well Cared For Home Sits On A Large Corner Lot w/ Fenced in Backyard. This Property is Conveniently Located Only Minutes From All Major Interstates, Public Transportation and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Don't Wait For The Weekend, See it Today Before it's Gone!