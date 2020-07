Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

This recently renovated home in Dunwoody brings a sense of serenity to any new neighbor of the Community. Benefits of this top-floor efficiency Condo include; new stainless-steel kitchen appliances, new hardwood floors, upgraded bathroom, extra storage. An ideal Commuters Dream. Storage is not a problem, there are two closets in the Master Bedroom. Added benefits include a Community Pool and Tennis Court. HOA Fees, Water, Trash, Sewer included with Lease.