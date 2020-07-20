5203 Mount Vernon Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0cb5638044 ---- Welcome to this fabulous home located in the heart of Dunwoody. This 4BR 2.5 BA home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, covered front porch, inviting foyer, huge living and dining-rooms. This home also features an open floor plan with a perfect view of the nature filled back yard. Included are spacious bedrooms & closets (two are vaulted), a daylight basement with workshop and sink, and a huge deck in the back that is perfect for entertaining. GREAT walk-ability to Dunwoody Village\'s and local restaurants! Property won\'t last!! 678-712-4200. To speak with a live person please call 678-490-2200. Rental Criteria: *Must gross (3) times the monthly amount of the rent. *No Felonies *No open bankruptcies *No active foreclosures *No Landlord collection debt on your credit report *Must be employed at least 6 months on your current permanent job. Please view all of our available properties with descriptions, pictures, and video tours online at www.venturamgmt.com/vacancies and apply online!!! Available on first come first serve basis. Rent $2240.00 Hold Fee: $200.00 (applied to move in balance) Deposit $2240.00 Application fee $75.00