Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
5203 Mount Vernon Way
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

5203 Mount Vernon Way

5203 Mount Vernon Way · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Mount Vernon Way, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0cb5638044 ---- Welcome to this fabulous home located in the heart of Dunwoody. This 4BR 2.5 BA home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, covered front porch, inviting foyer, huge living and dining-rooms. This home also features an open floor plan with a perfect view of the nature filled back yard. Included are spacious bedrooms & closets (two are vaulted), a daylight basement with workshop and sink, and a huge deck in the back that is perfect for entertaining. GREAT walk-ability to Dunwoody Village\'s and local restaurants! Property won\'t last!! 678-712-4200. To speak with a live person please call 678-490-2200. Rental Criteria: *Must gross (3) times the monthly amount of the rent. *No Felonies *No open bankruptcies *No active foreclosures *No Landlord collection debt on your credit report *Must be employed at least 6 months on your current permanent job. Please view all of our available properties with descriptions, pictures, and video tours online at www.venturamgmt.com/vacancies and apply online!!! Available on first come first serve basis. Rent $2240.00 Hold Fee: $200.00 (applied to move in balance) Deposit $2240.00 Application fee $75.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 Mount Vernon Way have any available units?
5203 Mount Vernon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
Is 5203 Mount Vernon Way currently offering any rent specials?
5203 Mount Vernon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 Mount Vernon Way pet-friendly?
No, 5203 Mount Vernon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5203 Mount Vernon Way offer parking?
No, 5203 Mount Vernon Way does not offer parking.
Does 5203 Mount Vernon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 Mount Vernon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 Mount Vernon Way have a pool?
No, 5203 Mount Vernon Way does not have a pool.
Does 5203 Mount Vernon Way have accessible units?
No, 5203 Mount Vernon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 Mount Vernon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5203 Mount Vernon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 Mount Vernon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 Mount Vernon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
