5121 Corners Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Renovated Dunwoody Luxury with finished basement with full bath. High-End Finishes, Generous master suite with California Closet System, Spa-like shower, Included Grounds Care, High Efficiency and comfort Duel Fuel Hybrid HVAC system, Hardwood floors, Enclosed sunroom for tranquil enjoyment of the landscaped back yard, beautiful neighborhood, Close to 285 & 400, perimeter mall, Excellent dining out options.



3000 is the discounted rent from 3050 if rent paid online by 5 pm on the 1st of each month. Apply at northpointam.com. Dog over 10 pounds not accepted. $399 doc prep fee. $49 per month admin fee.3