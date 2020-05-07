All apartments in Dunwoody
5121 Corners Drive

5121 Corners Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Corners Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Renovated Dunwoody Luxury with finished basement with full bath. High-End Finishes, Generous master suite with California Closet System, Spa-like shower, Included Grounds Care, High Efficiency and comfort Duel Fuel Hybrid HVAC system, Hardwood floors, Enclosed sunroom for tranquil enjoyment of the landscaped back yard, beautiful neighborhood, Close to 285 & 400, perimeter mall, Excellent dining out options.

3000 is the discounted rent from 3050 if rent paid online by 5 pm on the 1st of each month. Apply at northpointam.com. Dog over 10 pounds not accepted. $399 doc prep fee. $49 per month admin fee.3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Corners Drive have any available units?
5121 Corners Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5121 Corners Drive have?
Some of 5121 Corners Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Corners Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Corners Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Corners Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Corners Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Corners Drive offer parking?
No, 5121 Corners Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5121 Corners Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Corners Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Corners Drive have a pool?
No, 5121 Corners Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Corners Drive have accessible units?
No, 5121 Corners Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Corners Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Corners Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 Corners Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5121 Corners Drive has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

