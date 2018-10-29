AVAILABLE NOW!! this IMMACULATE UPDATED home is in sought after and AWARD WINNING VANDERLYN ES /DUNWOODY HS district offers comfortable and relaxed living. VERY OPEN AND LIGHT Chef's eat in kitchen with DESIGNER SS APPLIANCES (double THERMADOR oven and THERMADOR GAS cook top) flows into both the SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM with built in GAS FIREPLACE and EXPANSIVE LIVING/DINING room at the other end.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have any available units?
5068 Vernon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5068 Vernon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.