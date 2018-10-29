5068 Vernon Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

AVAILABLE NOW!! this IMMACULATE UPDATED home is in sought after and AWARD WINNING VANDERLYN ES /DUNWOODY HS district offers comfortable and relaxed living. VERY OPEN AND LIGHT Chef's eat in kitchen with DESIGNER SS APPLIANCES (double THERMADOR oven and THERMADOR GAS cook top) flows into both the SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM with built in GAS FIREPLACE and EXPANSIVE LIVING/DINING room at the other end.