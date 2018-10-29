All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
5068 Vernon Oaks Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 PM

5068 Vernon Oaks Drive

5068 Vernon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5068 Vernon Oaks Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE NOW!! this IMMACULATE UPDATED home is in sought after and AWARD WINNING VANDERLYN ES /DUNWOODY HS district offers comfortable and relaxed living. VERY OPEN AND LIGHT Chef's eat in kitchen with DESIGNER SS APPLIANCES (double THERMADOR oven and THERMADOR GAS cook top) flows into both the SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM with built in GAS FIREPLACE and EXPANSIVE LIVING/DINING room at the other end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have any available units?
5068 Vernon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5068 Vernon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5068 Vernon Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College