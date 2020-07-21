All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:14 AM

5018 Glaze Dr

5018 Glaze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5018 Glaze Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
1.7 ACRES!! Check out the 3D TOUR! This lovely home with finished basement has just been renovated with brand new finishes; new paint, new floor, new granite counter-tops, new modern bathrooms, and all new fixtures. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets, a ton of storage space with an island. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and a gorgeous master en-suite bath with a tile shower and whirlpool tub. Large Bonus room/Office space. The spacious backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining visitors! Lease w/ purchase option available on this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 Glaze Dr have any available units?
5018 Glaze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5018 Glaze Dr have?
Some of 5018 Glaze Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 Glaze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Glaze Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Glaze Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5018 Glaze Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5018 Glaze Dr offer parking?
No, 5018 Glaze Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5018 Glaze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 Glaze Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Glaze Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5018 Glaze Dr has a pool.
Does 5018 Glaze Dr have accessible units?
No, 5018 Glaze Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 Glaze Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5018 Glaze Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5018 Glaze Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5018 Glaze Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
