5018 Glaze Dr

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool

1.7 ACRES!! Check out the 3D TOUR! This lovely home with finished basement has just been renovated with brand new finishes; new paint, new floor, new granite counter-tops, new modern bathrooms, and all new fixtures. The kitchen has dark wood cabinets, a ton of storage space with an island. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and a gorgeous master en-suite bath with a tile shower and whirlpool tub. Large Bonus room/Office space. The spacious backyard and deck are perfect for entertaining visitors! Lease w/ purchase option available on this home.