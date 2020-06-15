All apartments in Dunwoody
4875 Valley View Court
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:11 PM

4875 Valley View Court

4875 Valley View Court · (404) 513-5151
Location

4875 Valley View Court, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Completely renovated, move-in ready ranch on picturesque culdesac lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths all on one floor! Fabulous, bright sunroom off of kitchen is perfect for an additional living space / playroom. Completely new kitchen with new white cabinets, new appliances including gas cooktop, huge farmhouse sink and new stone countertops. All new bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors. This is a must see rental - unbeatable location and fantastic school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 Valley View Court have any available units?
4875 Valley View Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4875 Valley View Court have?
Some of 4875 Valley View Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4875 Valley View Court currently offering any rent specials?
4875 Valley View Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 Valley View Court pet-friendly?
No, 4875 Valley View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4875 Valley View Court offer parking?
Yes, 4875 Valley View Court does offer parking.
Does 4875 Valley View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4875 Valley View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 Valley View Court have a pool?
No, 4875 Valley View Court does not have a pool.
Does 4875 Valley View Court have accessible units?
No, 4875 Valley View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 Valley View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4875 Valley View Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4875 Valley View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4875 Valley View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
