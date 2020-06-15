4875 Valley View Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated, move-in ready ranch on picturesque culdesac lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths all on one floor! Fabulous, bright sunroom off of kitchen is perfect for an additional living space / playroom. Completely new kitchen with new white cabinets, new appliances including gas cooktop, huge farmhouse sink and new stone countertops. All new bathrooms. Fresh paint throughout. Newly refinished hardwood floors. This is a must see rental - unbeatable location and fantastic school district.