Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Sought after Perimeter/Dunwoody location! Convenient to over 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, other shopping, Marta & more! 2BR/2.5BA TH located in lush courtyard. Chef's kitchen with rich maple stained cabinets, Granite counter tops, SS appliances, Site Finished HW floors on main level, wired for surround sound, 10 ft. ceilings throughout. Easy access to GA 400, I-285, hospitals, corp. offices & much more. Gated with High Def Cameras & Laser Tag Scanners! Move in now...