4548 Devonshire Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dream Home for Rent in Dunwoody!!! Call to view TODAY!!! - 2 Story, 5 Bedrooms,3.5 Baths home in beautiful established neighborhood in Dunwoody.

Updated Kitchen.

4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms on second floor.

Formal Living room/Dining Room.

Full finished basement or in law suite with bedroom,full bath, and office.

Huge family room,Homework nook,and flex room with terrace entry.



The goal with Bella Management is to assist you in finding a home. The process is quick and easy. Upon applying you will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of $ 45.00 per applicant.

We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit

At this time we are not excepting Sec 8 vouchers



2x Deposit + 1 Months Rent



To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:



678-829-1222 or 678-8291233



(RLNE1958326)