Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
4548 Devonshire Road
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

4548 Devonshire Road

4548 Devonshire Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4548 Devonshire Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dream Home for Rent in Dunwoody!!! Call to view TODAY!!! - 2 Story, 5 Bedrooms,3.5 Baths home in beautiful established neighborhood in Dunwoody.
Updated Kitchen.
4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms on second floor.
Formal Living room/Dining Room.
Full finished basement or in law suite with bedroom,full bath, and office.
Huge family room,Homework nook,and flex room with terrace entry.

The goal with Bella Management is to assist you in finding a home. The process is quick and easy. Upon applying you will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of $ 45.00 per applicant.
We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit
At this time we are not excepting Sec 8 vouchers

2x Deposit + 1 Months Rent

To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:

678-829-1222 or 678-8291233

(RLNE1958326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4548 Devonshire Road have any available units?
4548 Devonshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
Is 4548 Devonshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
4548 Devonshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 Devonshire Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4548 Devonshire Road is pet friendly.
Does 4548 Devonshire Road offer parking?
No, 4548 Devonshire Road does not offer parking.
Does 4548 Devonshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 Devonshire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 Devonshire Road have a pool?
No, 4548 Devonshire Road does not have a pool.
Does 4548 Devonshire Road have accessible units?
No, 4548 Devonshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 Devonshire Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4548 Devonshire Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4548 Devonshire Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4548 Devonshire Road does not have units with air conditioning.
