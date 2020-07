Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub new construction

Gorgeous new construction in gated community. Never been lived in! High end features throughout including hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plush carpet. Fireside living room which opens to kitchen and dining room space. Spacious master with walk in closets. Spa master bath including double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Easy access to I285, I85, 400, 141, Perimeter and Buckhead.