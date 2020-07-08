All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:12 PM

4187 Townsend Lane

4187 Townsend Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4187 Townsend Ln, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Brand new gated townhouse community in convenient Dunwoody location! Easy access to Buckhead, Vinings,Roswell, I-285, 400, Perimeter mall, State Farm, Cox, IHG, and Marta station. This 3 BR/3.5BA townhome has hardwood floors thru-out main and terrace level. Kitchen w/large island, breakfast bar, granite counters. Family room has gas fireplace, dining room open to over-sized deck. Upstairs include 3 bedrooms. Mstr bath has a huge shower w/2 shower heads & double vanities. Terrace lever large bonus room has full bath, walk in closet,and can be used as the 4th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4187 Townsend Lane have any available units?
4187 Townsend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4187 Townsend Lane have?
Some of 4187 Townsend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4187 Townsend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4187 Townsend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4187 Townsend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4187 Townsend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4187 Townsend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4187 Townsend Lane offers parking.
Does 4187 Townsend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4187 Townsend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4187 Townsend Lane have a pool?
No, 4187 Townsend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4187 Townsend Lane have accessible units?
No, 4187 Townsend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4187 Townsend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4187 Townsend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4187 Townsend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4187 Townsend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

