4187 Townsend Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new gated townhouse community in convenient Dunwoody location! Easy access to Buckhead, Vinings,Roswell, I-285, 400, Perimeter mall, State Farm, Cox, IHG, and Marta station. This 3 BR/3.5BA townhome has hardwood floors thru-out main and terrace level. Kitchen w/large island, breakfast bar, granite counters. Family room has gas fireplace, dining room open to over-sized deck. Upstairs include 3 bedrooms. Mstr bath has a huge shower w/2 shower heads & double vanities. Terrace lever large bonus room has full bath, walk in closet,and can be used as the 4th bedroom.