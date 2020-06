Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great ranch with large yard super convenient to Dunwoody shops and resturaunts. Vaulted great room and large living room with lots of windows and natural light. Master features vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, and luxurious bath with jetted tub and large shower. Finished basement. Big deck overlooks the fenced backyard. The house is on a great cul-de-sac and is in Dunwoody's Vanderlyn Elementary School District. Walk to Dunwoody shopping district, too.