3065 Thornbury Trace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Comfortable stone townhouse with plenty of character, close to major Dunwoody shopping centers. Hardwoods throughout, beautiful molding throughout home, granite counter tops, kitchen has view to living room, fireplace also in living room, back patio, master bath has sep tub / shower, large master suite with ceiling fan, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor, 1 car garage.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.