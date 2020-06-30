All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

3065 Thornbury Trace

3065 Thornbury Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3065 Thornbury Trail, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable stone townhouse with plenty of character, close to major Dunwoody shopping centers. Hardwoods throughout, beautiful molding throughout home, granite counter tops, kitchen has view to living room, fireplace also in living room, back patio, master bath has sep tub / shower, large master suite with ceiling fan, wall to wall carpet on 2nd floor, 1 car garage.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 Thornbury Trace have any available units?
3065 Thornbury Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 3065 Thornbury Trace have?
Some of 3065 Thornbury Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3065 Thornbury Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3065 Thornbury Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 Thornbury Trace pet-friendly?
No, 3065 Thornbury Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 3065 Thornbury Trace offer parking?
Yes, 3065 Thornbury Trace offers parking.
Does 3065 Thornbury Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3065 Thornbury Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 Thornbury Trace have a pool?
No, 3065 Thornbury Trace does not have a pool.
Does 3065 Thornbury Trace have accessible units?
No, 3065 Thornbury Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 Thornbury Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 Thornbury Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3065 Thornbury Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3065 Thornbury Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

