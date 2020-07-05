All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

242 Ashford

242 Ashford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

242 Ashford Circle, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Popular area to live! Gated Community in Dunwoody Village! Walk to Everything. Top floor unit with extended deck. Stunning hardwood floors and Freshly painted. Newer appliances and walk-in pantry, Laundry room, plenty of closet space. Immaculate unit. Roommate plan. Close to Mall, Hwys, schools, dining, parks. Ideal Condo to Rent! Owner pays HOA fees for use of Pool, club house, fitness center, pest control, trash pickup, gated, secured building , parking space in covered garage. Tenant pays for electric, and cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Ashford have any available units?
242 Ashford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 242 Ashford have?
Some of 242 Ashford's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Ashford currently offering any rent specials?
242 Ashford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Ashford pet-friendly?
No, 242 Ashford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 242 Ashford offer parking?
Yes, 242 Ashford offers parking.
Does 242 Ashford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Ashford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Ashford have a pool?
Yes, 242 Ashford has a pool.
Does 242 Ashford have accessible units?
No, 242 Ashford does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Ashford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Ashford has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Ashford have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Ashford does not have units with air conditioning.

