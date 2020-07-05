242 Ashford

Amenities

Popular area to live! Gated Community in Dunwoody Village! Walk to Everything. Top floor unit with extended deck. Stunning hardwood floors and Freshly painted. Newer appliances and walk-in pantry, Laundry room, plenty of closet space. Immaculate unit. Roommate plan. Close to Mall, Hwys, schools, dining, parks. Ideal Condo to Rent! Owner pays HOA fees for use of Pool, club house, fitness center, pest control, trash pickup, gated, secured building , parking space in covered garage. Tenant pays for electric, and cable