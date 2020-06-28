All apartments in Dunwoody
1989 Wellesley Trace

1989 Wellesley Trace · (404) 600-6067
Location

1989 Wellesley Trace, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1989 Wellesley Trace · Avail. Sep 5

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

1989 Wellesley Trace Available 09/05/20 Spacious 2 Level Home in Near Top Rated Schools - Check Out Our Amazing 3Bed/3Full Bath Home with Upgraded Kitchen!!!

This spacious prestige 2 level home welcomes you with 2 story foyer and great open floor plan. Located in desirable Wellesley Place Subdivision and mins to top rated Vanderlyn Elementary School and Dunwoody Shopping and restaurants. 3 Miles to Marta Station & Park and Ride.

Home features updated kitchen with premium backsplash, quartz counter top, new faucets, Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Open living room and kitchen floorplan with large island. Lots of natural light throughout this gem.

Enjoy nonstop hot water and energy efficient tank-less hot water heater. High & Vaulted Ceilings with tranquil view to backyard, and double vanity Master bathroom, and 2 story living room add to the charm of this cozy jewel in Dunwoody. Home has an amazing & beautifully maintained flat yard with a stone patio.

Our lovely home is minutes from MJCCA swim/tennis community center and Brook Run Park. It is AT&T GigaPower/Fiber internet ready for super-fast internet speeds for work-from-home professionals!! Our neighborhood has 2 cul-de-sacs for children to play with!! Contact us today for touring information! www.thestonekeygroup.com

*Pricing Is Based on 15 Month Lease Agreement
*Monthly Lawn Care Services $100.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 Wellesley Trace have any available units?
1989 Wellesley Trace has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1989 Wellesley Trace have?
Some of 1989 Wellesley Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1989 Wellesley Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1989 Wellesley Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 Wellesley Trace pet-friendly?
No, 1989 Wellesley Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1989 Wellesley Trace offer parking?
No, 1989 Wellesley Trace does not offer parking.
Does 1989 Wellesley Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1989 Wellesley Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 Wellesley Trace have a pool?
Yes, 1989 Wellesley Trace has a pool.
Does 1989 Wellesley Trace have accessible units?
No, 1989 Wellesley Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 Wellesley Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1989 Wellesley Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1989 Wellesley Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1989 Wellesley Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
