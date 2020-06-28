Amenities

1989 Wellesley Trace Available 09/05/20 Spacious 2 Level Home in Near Top Rated Schools - Check Out Our Amazing 3Bed/3Full Bath Home with Upgraded Kitchen!!!



This spacious prestige 2 level home welcomes you with 2 story foyer and great open floor plan. Located in desirable Wellesley Place Subdivision and mins to top rated Vanderlyn Elementary School and Dunwoody Shopping and restaurants. 3 Miles to Marta Station & Park and Ride.



Home features updated kitchen with premium backsplash, quartz counter top, new faucets, Stainless Steel Appliance Package, Open living room and kitchen floorplan with large island. Lots of natural light throughout this gem.



Enjoy nonstop hot water and energy efficient tank-less hot water heater. High & Vaulted Ceilings with tranquil view to backyard, and double vanity Master bathroom, and 2 story living room add to the charm of this cozy jewel in Dunwoody. Home has an amazing & beautifully maintained flat yard with a stone patio.



Our lovely home is minutes from MJCCA swim/tennis community center and Brook Run Park. It is AT&T GigaPower/Fiber internet ready for super-fast internet speeds for work-from-home professionals!! Our neighborhood has 2 cul-de-sacs for children to play with!! Contact us today for touring information! www.thestonekeygroup.com



*Pricing Is Based on 15 Month Lease Agreement

*Monthly Lawn Care Services $100.00



No Pets Allowed



