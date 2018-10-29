Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

1530 Cedarhurst Dr Available 10/01/19 Fabulous Dunwoody Traditional - Best Schools - Perfect 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Dunwoody traditional on 1/2 acre in the Vanderlyn Elementary School district. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful renovated kitchen, light and bright den with fireplace and generous storage room off the garage. Backyard is level and fully fenced with a playset. Easy walk to Dunwoody Village, Vanderlyn Elementary and Dunwoody High School. Choice of swim/tennis clubs in the neighborhood.Occupied - Appointment Only. Call Arthur at (404) 277-0705 to schedule your private tour.



(RLNE5090448)