Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

1508 Old Springhouse Lane

1508 Old Spring House Ln · (404) 551-3362
Location

1508 Old Spring House Ln, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1508 Old Springhouse Lane · Avail. now

$2,060

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Location! Location! I-285 East Exit At Chamblee Dunwoody/N. Shallowford - Beautiful split level home, open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area with a view to family room with new hardwood floors. Spacious, fully fenced in backyard, 2-car carport and storage. Great floor plan has 3 Bedrooms located on top level and a spacious master with sitting room - downstairs. Situated on a corner lot on a dead end street with no through traffic. Quiet neighborhood! Walk to Georgetown Park or to the swim/tennis club. Membership is optional and paid by the tenants. Close to major highways, shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE2496869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1508 Old Springhouse Lane have any available units?
1508 Old Springhouse Lane has a unit available for $2,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1508 Old Springhouse Lane have?
Some of 1508 Old Springhouse Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Old Springhouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Old Springhouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Old Springhouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Old Springhouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1508 Old Springhouse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Old Springhouse Lane offers parking.
Does 1508 Old Springhouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Old Springhouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Old Springhouse Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Old Springhouse Lane has a pool.
Does 1508 Old Springhouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 1508 Old Springhouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Old Springhouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Old Springhouse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Old Springhouse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Old Springhouse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

