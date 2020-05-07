1508 Old Springhouse Lane.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors carport pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Location! Location! I-285 East Exit At Chamblee Dunwoody/N. Shallowford - Beautiful split level home, open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area with a view to family room with new hardwood floors. Spacious, fully fenced in backyard, 2-car carport and storage. Great floor plan has 3 Bedrooms located on top level and a spacious master with sitting room - downstairs. Situated on a corner lot on a dead end street with no through traffic. Quiet neighborhood! Walk to Georgetown Park or to the swim/tennis club. Membership is optional and paid by the tenants. Close to major highways, shopping and restaurants.



(RLNE2496869)