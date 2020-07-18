1443 Cedarhurst Drive

Amenities

Available August 7, 2020. This elegantly remodeled executive home is within walking distance of Vanderlyn Elementary, Dunwoody HS, and Dunwoody Village. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens to living/great room with cozy fireplace. 4 large bedrooms upstairs, and all bathrooms are updated. Master Suite includes spa-like bathroom with his/hers vanities. Beautiful, flat, fenced backyard has patio and play yard. Perfect I285, GA400, Perimeter Mall adjacent location. Rent includes lawncare and pest control. Please wear masks when viewing property.