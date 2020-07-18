All apartments in Dunwoody
Dunwoody, GA
1443 Cedarhurst Drive
1443 Cedarhurst Drive

1443 Cedarhurst Drive · (404) 561-1842
Location

1443 Cedarhurst Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2464 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available August 7, 2020. This elegantly remodeled executive home is within walking distance of Vanderlyn Elementary, Dunwoody HS, and Dunwoody Village. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens to living/great room with cozy fireplace. 4 large bedrooms upstairs, and all bathrooms are updated. Master Suite includes spa-like bathroom with his/hers vanities. Beautiful, flat, fenced backyard has patio and play yard. Perfect I285, GA400, Perimeter Mall adjacent location. Rent includes lawncare and pest control. Please wear masks when viewing property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 Cedarhurst Drive have any available units?
1443 Cedarhurst Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1443 Cedarhurst Drive have?
Some of 1443 Cedarhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 Cedarhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1443 Cedarhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 Cedarhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1443 Cedarhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1443 Cedarhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1443 Cedarhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 1443 Cedarhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 Cedarhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 Cedarhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 1443 Cedarhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1443 Cedarhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1443 Cedarhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 Cedarhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 Cedarhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 Cedarhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1443 Cedarhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
