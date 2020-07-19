Rent Calculator
1280 Verdon Drive
1280 Verdon Drive
1280 Verdon Drive
Location
1280 Verdon Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Property leased.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1280 Verdon Drive have any available units?
1280 Verdon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunwoody, GA
.
Is 1280 Verdon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Verdon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Verdon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Verdon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunwoody
.
Does 1280 Verdon Drive offer parking?
No, 1280 Verdon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1280 Verdon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Verdon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Verdon Drive have a pool?
No, 1280 Verdon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Verdon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1280 Verdon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Verdon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 Verdon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 Verdon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 Verdon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
