1268 Mill Glen Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Charming home has been updated throughout, New Paint, All New Kitchen & Master Bath. Refinished Hardwoods throughout. Sep. Dining views back yard w/pretty stain glass window. 4 bedrooms 2 baths up w/rec room & den or office with Fireplace down. Smarthome Technology & Security. Mudroom off Garage w/xtra fridge, Laundry Room w/folding table. Energy Efficient w/newer insulation & windows & 2 HVAC's. Flagstone Patio & level Prof. Landscaped Yard. Super neighborhood with optional active swim and tennis and year round social activities. Walk to Fantastic Austin Elementary!