1268 Mill Glen Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

1268 Mill Glen Drive

1268 Mill Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1268 Mill Glen Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming home has been updated throughout, New Paint, All New Kitchen & Master Bath. Refinished Hardwoods throughout. Sep. Dining views back yard w/pretty stain glass window. 4 bedrooms 2 baths up w/rec room & den or office with Fireplace down. Smarthome Technology & Security. Mudroom off Garage w/xtra fridge, Laundry Room w/folding table. Energy Efficient w/newer insulation & windows & 2 HVAC's. Flagstone Patio & level Prof. Landscaped Yard. Super neighborhood with optional active swim and tennis and year round social activities. Walk to Fantastic Austin Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

