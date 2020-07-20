All apartments in Duluth
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:06 PM

4173 Rogers Creek Court

4173 Rogers Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

4173 Rogers Creek Court, Duluth, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6562453 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful Townhome in the heart of Duluth;Hardwood flrs on main level;Walk-out private patio;Fireplace in family room;St. St. appliances in kit;Spacious master suite features garden tub, sep shower, walk-in closet;2 additional bedrooms;second full bathroom upstairs;half bath on main level;washer and dryer; 1 car garage + additional guest parking;Quiet residential neighborhood, close to shopping, medical facilities, community parks and major roads; located 1.5 miles from both Duluth municipal bldg & Gwinnett Medical center; INCLUDED - water, trash pick-up and HOA fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4173 Rogers Creek Court have any available units?
4173 Rogers Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4173 Rogers Creek Court have?
Some of 4173 Rogers Creek Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4173 Rogers Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
4173 Rogers Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4173 Rogers Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 4173 Rogers Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 4173 Rogers Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 4173 Rogers Creek Court offers parking.
Does 4173 Rogers Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4173 Rogers Creek Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4173 Rogers Creek Court have a pool?
No, 4173 Rogers Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 4173 Rogers Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 4173 Rogers Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4173 Rogers Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4173 Rogers Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
