4173 Rogers Creek Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6562453 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful Townhome in the heart of Duluth;Hardwood flrs on main level;Walk-out private patio;Fireplace in family room;St. St. appliances in kit;Spacious master suite features garden tub, sep shower, walk-in closet;2 additional bedrooms;second full bathroom upstairs;half bath on main level;washer and dryer; 1 car garage + additional guest parking;Quiet residential neighborhood, close to shopping, medical facilities, community parks and major roads; located 1.5 miles from both Duluth municipal bldg & Gwinnett Medical center; INCLUDED - water, trash pick-up and HOA fees