4043 Towne Creek Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

welcome Home! 3 story 3 bed+2.5 bath with 2 garage townhouse in Move In Ready condition! . New paint, New white oak through on main, New carpet on bedrooms, New stainless steel refrigerator. Kitchen is open to dinning area and living room. Quartz countertop with back splash, electric cooktop with plenty of cabinet. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master suite and other two bedroom up. Separate shower & whirlpool bathtub in master bath. Private entry and two story foyers. Refrigerator and washer/dryer will stay.