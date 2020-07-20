All apartments in Duluth
4043 Towne Creek Cove
4043 Towne Creek Cove

4043 Towne Village Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

4043 Towne Village Dr, Duluth, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
welcome Home! 3 story 3 bed+2.5 bath with 2 garage townhouse in Move In Ready condition! . New paint, New white oak through on main, New carpet on bedrooms, New stainless steel refrigerator. Kitchen is open to dinning area and living room. Quartz countertop with back splash, electric cooktop with plenty of cabinet. Spacious living room with fireplace. Master suite and other two bedroom up. Separate shower & whirlpool bathtub in master bath. Private entry and two story foyers. Refrigerator and washer/dryer will stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 Towne Creek Cove have any available units?
4043 Towne Creek Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duluth, GA.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 Towne Creek Cove have?
Some of 4043 Towne Creek Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 Towne Creek Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4043 Towne Creek Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 Towne Creek Cove pet-friendly?
No, 4043 Towne Creek Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 4043 Towne Creek Cove offer parking?
Yes, 4043 Towne Creek Cove offers parking.
Does 4043 Towne Creek Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4043 Towne Creek Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 Towne Creek Cove have a pool?
Yes, 4043 Towne Creek Cove has a pool.
Does 4043 Towne Creek Cove have accessible units?
No, 4043 Towne Creek Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 Towne Creek Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4043 Towne Creek Cove has units with dishwashers.
